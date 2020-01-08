Jan 8, 2020, 11:42 PM
Aliyev condoles with Rouhani over Ukrainian plane crash

Baku, Jan 8, IRNA – Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in a message on Wednesday expressed condolences to Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani over death of passengers in the Ukrainian plane crash.

"I was grieved to hear the news that a large number of civilians were killed in a passenger plane crash near Tehran," the message said.

He also expressed solidarity with the families of the victims.

All 179 passengers on board an Ukrainian airliner were killed after it crashed shortly after departure from Tehran's main international airport early Wednesday.

There were 179 passengers, including nine crew members, on flight PS-752 that burst into flames mid-sky and crashed into ground near Tehran.

Among the victims were 147 Iranian nationals and 32 from other countries, including Ukraine, Sweden, Germany and Britain.

