NATO Sec-Gen remarks contradict int'l law: Spox

Mousavi further noted that justifying the US government's move to assassinate Soleimani is tantamount to closing eyes to the commander's role in the determining fight against terrorists and destruction of Daesh and warding off the threats to the region and beyond borders of Europe.

The spokesman described justification of unwise terrorist attack of the biggest member before the wonderful and worrying eyes of the world to assassinate a high-ranking official invited by the legal government is making fun of the world's public opinion by the NATO secretary general.

Regretting that the NATO has been turned into an instrument for justifying US measures and certain European allies in achieving their evil political goals, Mousavi said that Iran believes that security will return to the region when terrorist acts of trans-regional forces some of which are operating under NATO come to an end and regional countries are tasked with ensuring security in the region.

