Turkey condoles with Iran over plane crash

"It was learned with great sorrow that a passenger plane belonging to the Ukrainian Airlines, which was operating the Tehran-Kyiv flight, fell shortly after its departure from Tehran International Airport today (January 8) and that all passengers and crew members on the plane were killed," the statement released by Turkish media reads.

"We share the sorrow of friendly and brotherly people of Ukraine and express our profound sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families,'' it added.

The shocking crash of the Ukrainian plane that killed the passengers, a group of compatriots and a number of dear students and graduates of the country's universities brought a wave of sorrow, saddening the noble Iranian nation.

In this message, he extended his condolences to the families of their beloved ones as well as to the scientific and academic community.

A Boeing 737 passenger plane belonging to the Ukrainian airliner crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport early on Wednesday shortly after it took off. All 179 people on board the plane were killed.

