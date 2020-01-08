US diplomat urges Trump to lift Iran's sanctions

"Iran’s FM @JZarif says his country seeks neither escalation nor war," Haass wrote in his Twitter account.

"Wed am statement by @realDonaldTrump opportunity to echo that, say US not seeking regime change, & US prepared to ease sanctions as there is real restraint in Iran’s nuclear, missile, & regional activities," he added.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Al-Anbar province in western Iraq on Wednesday.

The IRGC said in a statement that it would release more details about the strike.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

Earlier, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi in a letter to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres underlined Iran's right to self-defense against any threat.

"In conformity with the international law and in exercising its inherent right to self-defense, Iran will take all necessary and proportionate measures against any threat or use of force," Takht Ravanchi said in his letter.

