Iran, SCO discuss US terrorist crime

Keshavarzzadeh presented a report on the national and regional status of the IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and his vital role in uprooting the ISIS.

He also urged the SCO to play a major role in condemning the terrorist attack.

Keshavarzzadeh noted that the US' terrorist attack violated the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and breach international regulations.

Meanwhile, Norov praised Iran's important position and expressed his opposition to taking advantage of the power and bullying for settling conflicts, especially the violation of the sovereignty of other countries.

He vowed to issue Iran stances in an official report to SCO members.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on Friday upon the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

The Iraqi media said that the US helicopters targeted both cars.

The IRGC targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq on Wednesday in response to the US assassination of its great commander.

The IRGC said in a statement that it would release more details about the strike.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

The IRGC said in the statement that the attacks came in response to the criminal and terrorist operation of the assassination of the commander of the IRGC Quds Forces Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani by the US occupying forces in Iraq.

The statement stressed that to retaliate the US criminal act, the IRGC targeted the US airbase in Iraq with tens of surface-to-surface missiles.

The IRGC further warned the hegemonic and bloodthirsty US as the Great Satan that any evil act, any new measure and any king of aggression on its part will be met with an even harsher response.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish