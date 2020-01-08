Iran Veep offers condolences over Ukrainian plane crash

In his message, Jahangiri condoled with the victims of the accident which were mostly Iranians elites and students of Sharif University.

He condoled with Iranians, especially the bereaved families of the victims.

According to Flightradar 24, the plane was a Boeing 737-800 that was bought in 2016.

Iranian officials said that the plane had just taken off from the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran for Kiev when it crashed due to fire in its engine.

