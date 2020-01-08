Russian MP says some US politicians suffer war mania

Speaking on Wednesday about the Iranian missile attack on two US bases in Iraq in response to the assassination of martyr Qasem Soleimani and his companions, Alexei Pushkov noted that Iran's action was inevitable.

According to the Russian official, anyone who decided to assassinate Gen. Soleimani in the United States was well aware of the fact that this was the first step for launching a major war in the Middle East.

Pushkov noted that there are politicians in the US who suffer war mania and mind to fight with Iran, expressing that John Bolton, a former US national security adviser to the president, was among those who said after the assassination of Soleimani, the first step was to overthrow the Iranian regime.

He added that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is one of those who strongly wants to fight against Iran.

