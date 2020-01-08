Minister of Science condoles death of a number of graduates in plane crash

In a message on Wednesday, Mansour Gholami condoled the death of a number of compatriots and university students in the crash of a passenger plane.

The shocking crash of the Ukrainian plane that killed the passengers, a group of compatriots and a number of dear students and graduates of the country's universities brought a wave of sorrow, saddening the noble Iranian nation.

In this message, he extended his condolences to the families of these beloved ones as well as to the scientific and academic community.

A Boeing 737 passenger plane belonging to the Ukrainian airliner crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport early on Wednesday shortly after it took off. All 179 people on board the plane were killed.

