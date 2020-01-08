FM Zarif attaches value for territorial integrity, independence of Iraq

Zarif said on Wednesday evening after the signing of a memorial note for the martyrs of the recent assassination at the Iraqi embassy in Tehran in response to what has been said regarding that the Iranian measure is an invasion of Iraq, highlighted that the Islamic Republic of Iran has acted in connection with a base the US criminals committed crime against General Soleimani and Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis, as well as other martyrs of the disaster.

He added that this measure has been done with the knowledge of the Iraqi government while the Iraqi Armed Forces and that country's government have been informed in advance as stated by Baghdad officials.

Zarif once again conveyed his condolences to the great Iraqi people, stating that in fact the blood of our martyrs that were formerly shed by the ISIS has been shed today by the evilest people in the world who support the ISIS, of course, it guaranteed brotherhood and national solidarity between Iran and Iraq forever.

The foreign minister said the widespread presence of the Iraqi and Iranian people at the funeral procession of these great martyrs once again showed the world that the blood of these martyrs is a blessing for the nations of the region and a danger for the colonists as their presence.

Iranian people are happy that the authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been demonstrated in the region, he said of the Iranian people's delight in the attack on the US military base, the FM noted.

