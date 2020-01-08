Putin expresses condolences to Rouhani after plane crash in Tehran

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram message to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani regarding the loss of a number of Iranian nationals and other countries during a plane crash over Tehran and offered his condolences.

In this message, it is noted that Russia sympathizes with those who lost their relatives in the accident and wishes them calm and courage.

The Boeing 737 with 167 passengers and 9 crew on board crashed on its way to Kiev from Tehran, all people on board died.

9455**1430

