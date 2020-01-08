Minister orders probe into plane crash

"Accidents Commission in Civil Aviation Organization has been tasked with the accurate probe of the crash and will issue the final report to prevent similar incidents in the future," Mohammad Eslami said on Tuesday in a message published on the official website of Ministry of Road and Urban Development.

He added that members of the commission had already attended the scene of the crash and the reason behind the accident would become public after careful investigation.

A Boeing 737 passenger plane belonging to the Ukrainian airliner crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport early on Wednesday shortly after it took off. All 179 people on board the plane died.

