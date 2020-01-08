Rouhani: US not to escape consequences of assassinating Gen. Soleimani

Speaking during the Wednesday morning cabinet session, he said the US assassinated a highly revered and skilled commander who was a guest of Iraqi people and government all against international laws.

The US is definitely pursuing certain goals, including creating division, invoking fear throughout the region, making a rift between Iran and Iraq and influencing developments of the region.

The White House wanted to remove some problems they were facing inside the US, but it backfired, the President said, adding that people of the US and the world are now more vigilant.

President Rouhani said that people's participation in the funeral of General Qasem Soleimani was not something ordinary; it was the miracle of presence.

Saying that the world renowned general was mourned in different countries, he added that General Soleimani was not just a commander; he was a politician and strategist, as well as capable of negotiating with parties, groups and high-ranking officials of the region and the world.

The Iranian president said General Soleimani could have hit US commanders if he had wanted to. But he was one of the most moderate military commanders in the world.

He added that Iraq and Iran are in the same path. General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis united the two countries more than before.

Thanking the IRGC to have hit the biggest US air base in region in retaliation of General Soleimani's assassination by the US army, President Rouhani also said that Iran will not retreat against the US and will hit the US hard if they commit war crimes.

He added that the US cut General Soleimani's hand and, in response, Iran will cut the US' legs off the region.

The Iranian president also said that without Soleimani, the European capitals wouldn’t be safe now and Daesh (the ISIS) would have defeated them.

