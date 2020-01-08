Austria, Malaysia FMs review developments with Zarif

He held separate phone conversations with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg and Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah on Wednesday.

Both sides exchanged views on the latest developments in the region.

Zarif held telephone conversations and consultations with the UN Secretary-General and his counterparts from various countries of the world, including Russia, China, Germany, Britain, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Pakistan, India, Kazakhstan and Lebanon in the past few days.

Zarif also met with Oman and Qatar Foreign Ministers in Tehran in recent days to discuss regional developments following the assassination of Martyr General Soleimani.

