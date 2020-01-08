Zarif: US must come to its senses now

“I congratulated our dear brothers in Islamic Revolution Guard Forces who in response to an aggressor base in the region, took a military measure against the terrorist act of the US in assassinating General Soleimani and his companions”, Zarif told reporters on Wednesday morning.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq early on Wednesday in response to the US assassination of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Force, Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Zarif added that the action was against military centers the presence of which in Iraq has no legitimate justifications after the Iraqi parliament voted to expel the US troops.

“The right thing for the US to do is to realize that some people gave them wrong, dangerous advice and to stop this strategic jeopardy,” Iran’s top diplomat stressed.

The countries in the region are highly concerned about US dangerous adventures, Zarif underlined, adding, “We showed yesterday in Tehran Dialog Forum that this is the US that pursues war and violence; on the contrary, we are in pursuit of dialog in the region.”

He emphasized: “We have said very clearly that if the US takes any further action, Iran will respond accordingly and we will respond in a very harsh way, but proportionately.”

The official said that de-escalation in this situation depends on whether the US ‘come to its senses and stop its adventurism in the region.’

Asked if dialog between Tehran and Washington is still possible, Zarif answered, “The presence of Iranian people In the streets in many cities, unprecedented in the history, a sea of humanity, has to bring the US to its senses that if it was to deal with this person it has to deal based on respect, not based on threat or sanctions.”

Foreign Minister said on the role that Europeans can play in the current circumstances that they can inform the US of a serious error in their analysis and tell them not to listen to ‘clowns who have ambitions elsewhere.’

