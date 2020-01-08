Commercial ships totally safe in Iranian waters: Official

Rastad said that no obstacle has been seen so far in Iran’s commercial ports, as all maritime activities are in normal process.

“All Iranian ports are using their maximum capacity right now and different types of ships are loading and unloading there,” said the official, adding that neither Iranian ships in foreign waters nor foreign fleets in Iran’s waters should be concerned.

Rastad said that foreign ships need no military escort in Iranian territorial waters because these waterways are among the safest in the world. British royal navy recently announced it was sending vessels to protect UK-flagged ships.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq early on Wednesday in response to the US targeted airstrike to assassinate Commander of the IRGC's Quds Force, Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

9416**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish