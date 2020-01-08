Body of Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis buried in Najaf

General Soleimani, the commander of Quds Forces of Iran's Islamic Republic Guards Corps (IRGC) and Al-Mohandis were targetted at Baghdad airport by the US forces early Friday morning.

The body of Al-Mohandis, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), arrived in Abadan on Tuesday, January 8, and was welcomed by local people and officials.

His body was moved around a number of Iranian cities on Sunday along with that of General Soleimani to receive funeral procession in the country.

Elaborate funerals had been held for the two great commanders in Iraqi holy cities of Karbala and Najaf before their bodies were transferred to Iran.

Finally, they were moved to the capital to be received by the people of Tehran and top Iranian officials as well as key regional figures from the Resistance Front that oppose the US and Israeli hostile aggression in the region.

Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis was also well received in a huge procession in Basra, his hometown, before being transferred to Najaf.

Lieutenant General Soleimani was assassinated at the order of the US President Donald Trump in an airstrike by the Pentagon in Baghdad on Friday along with Iraqi PNU leader Al-Muhandis and eight others in their entourage.

