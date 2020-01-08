Envoy: Iran not after escalation of war

"Iran in an act of self-defense as enshrined in the UN Charter, attacked two US military bases," Baeidinejad tweeted, adding: "Iran does not seek escalation or war."

"Our armed forces are quite ready to forcefully respond against any adventurism, Iranian diplomat noted.

"Iran’s People and government are fully behind their armed forces," he reiterated.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Al-Anbar province in western Iraq on Wednesday.

After the assassination of the IRGC great commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani by the US forces in Iraq on Friday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

Earlier, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi in a letter to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres underlined Iran right to self-defense against any threat.

