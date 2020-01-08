Ukrainian president expresses condolences over plane crash

176 people (169 passengers and nine crew members) were killed in the crash in the south of Tehran.

Zelensky said that the embassy of Ukraine is investigating the incident and that the consulate staff is at the crash scene.

According to Flightradar 24, the plane was a Boeing 737-800 that was bought in 2016.

Iranian officials said that the plane had just taken off from the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran for Kiev when it crashed due to fire in its engine.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish