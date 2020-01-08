South Iran quake leaves no casualties

Speaking to IRNA, Jahangir Dehqani said that rescue teams are present at site of the quake disaster.

An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale shook the towns of Bushehr and Borazjan in southern Iranian on Wednesday.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the tremor occurred at 05:50 hours local time (2:20 GMT) and at the depth of 9 km underground.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 51.30 degrees longitude and 29.19 degrees latitude.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish