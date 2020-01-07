Slovenian official: US assassination of Gen. Soleimani in complete contravention of int'l law

In a meeting with Iran's Ambassador in Ljubljana Kazem Shafei, the official said that such a move will further aggravate the regional and global situation.

Continuation of such acts can lead to undermine status of international law, he said.

Shafei, for his part, said that the US is responsible for the crime and it will surely face retaliatory measure in opportune time.

Referring to Iran's compliance with the JCPOA, he said that all the nuclear steps taken back from the deal are reversible if the other parties do their part under the deal.

The main reason for Iran to reduce its commitments is the US exit from the deal and more significant than that was the unilateral sanctions against the Iranian nation, he said.

8072**2050

