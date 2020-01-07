Assassination of General Soleimani clear violation of int'l law: Turkish speaker

Larijani thanked his Turkish counterpart's message of condolence, saying that the incident severely hurt Iranian people's feelings, as it was a very bitter incident.

This is while Trump said following the crime that the act should had been done earlier and this shows that the US government is engaged in terrorist acts and acknowledges it.

Stressing the need for containing US state terrorism, Larijani said that if this does not happen, terrorism will spread.

He also called on all countries to cooperate in this respect.

He described Turkey's stances as friendly and consultations between the two countries as essential, saying, "We consider you and Turkish parliament brother and friend and believe that Iran and Turkey's standing alongside each other is crucial for the region's security."

Sentop, for his part, said that his country is worried about region's stability and security following the tragic incident, adding that if the two countries do not have mutual collaboration, the region will be more subject to the aliens' interventions, examples of which are seen in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Libya.

Pointing to the US and other countries' attempts to create chaos in the region, he said that they want to make us succumb to such a trend and the way to neutralize it is to fight terrorism and establish security in the region.

"I believe that Islamic Republic of Iran will rationally and moderately face problems and will surely remove them," he said at the end of the phone talk.

