Parliament speaker communicates implementing reciprocal measures against US to gov't

"In line with implementation of Article 123 of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran the revised law of reciprocal measures against the US after declaring the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization was handed over the parliament under title of triple-urgency bill and it was approved on Tuesday (January 7) and concurrent endorsement of the Council of Guardians at the same session," Larijani's letter to President Rouhani said.

The Iranian parliament on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a bill that designates the US Department of Defense and all affiliated entities as a terrorist organization and those involved in assassinating General Soleimani as terrorists.

Iranian MPs on Tuesday discussed a three-urgency amendment to the bill on ‘'US Counter-measure" and designation of IRGC as foreign terrorist organization’ that allocated 200 million Euros to the Quds Force branch of IRGC.

The bill had previously designated the US Central Command (Centcom) as a terrorist organization, but today MPs added an amendment to the bill that widens the scope of the designation to include the entire US Department of Defense and affiliated entities.

Iranian parliament also designated all US commanders and US personnel involved in the assassination of the late Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani as a terrorist.

Parliament speaker Ali Larijani said that 200 million Euros will be paid from the National Development Fund by the end of the current Iranian year (March 19, 2020).

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes and their fellow combatants, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars, were targeted and assassinated on Friday at the direct order of US President Donald Trump.

