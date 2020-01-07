Iran, China to bolster agricultural cooperation

The Iranian official made the remarks in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Chang Hua on Tuesday.

Iran and China enjoy deep-rooted ties in agriculture, he said.

He urged boosting mutual cooperation with China as its agricultural advances are noticeable.

The Chinese diplomat, for his part, said that Iranian agricultural products are quite varied; expressing the hope that the two countries to further expand all out relations and cooperation.

7129**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish