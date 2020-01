Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tajikistan Following the martyrdom of Gen. Qasem Soleimani, by releasing a statement strongly condemned this terrorist act.

A press release from the Iranian Embassy in Tajikistan reads that undoubtedly, the US President's aggressive, intimidating and abusive remarks about attacking Iran's historic and cultural sites, is in violation of international law and will be regarded as "war crime”.

