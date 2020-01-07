Zarif speaks to leading American media following assassination Gen Soleimani

In separate interviews with four American media (CNN-ABC-CBS- NPR) and Al Jazeera Network, Zarif elaborated the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran on current developments in the region together with the JCPOA.

In the interviews, Zarif called the assassination of the martyr Qasem Soleimani a strategic mistake by the US regime that would put an end to the US presence in the region.

The head of the diplomatic apparatus reiterated: Iran's response to the recent US evils is being operational at the right time and place.

In an interview with reporters earlier this afternoon, Zarif told reporters on Tuesday that Iran doesn't expect neighbors to fight the US, but believes they shouldn’t sacrifice their neighbors for the US.

He made the remarks while talking to reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing "Tehran Dialogue Forum" which is held with the participation of Omani Foreign Minister Yousef bin Alavi and the former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai.

Commenting on the regional issues, Zarif said the region has two perception problems: one inside and one outside. Everyone saw that, with assassinating Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, US President Donald Trump proved that he has "wrong" advisers.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish