US disgraced by assassination of Martyr Soleimani

Speaking to IRNA on Tuesday, he added that the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani has reduced the level of the United States to state terrorism and has been strongly condemned internationally.

The United States has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to train and equip terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria, but Soleimani by implementing proper war strategy thwarted all US plots, Qurbanov said, adding that Washington resorted to assassinating Soleimani and his companions as a result of desperation.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

