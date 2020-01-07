Int’l Rubber Supply Chain Exhibition kicks off

Mehdi Sadeqi Niyarki, Director of Industry at the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, visited the exhibition to get acquainted with a number of manufacturers present in the area.

Foreign companies from China, South Korea, Italy, Turkey, and Canada attended the exhibition and presented their products.

Tire and tube manufacturers make up the most participants of the exhibition, with more than 38 percent, including tire and tube importers, rubber parts manufacturers, machinery manufacturers, machine importers, raw material manufacturers, raw material importers, research and engineering centers, companies active in rubber recycling, tire veneer manufacturers, startups, science companies, and laboratories.

