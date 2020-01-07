Iranian universities host foreign students from 129 world countries

Iran’s Sixth Development Plan has targeted a goal to increase number of overseas students to 1.8 percent of the whole student population, he said.

He noted that foreign students constituted one percent of students population in Iran by the end of the previous academic year which will pave the path for admission of more international students.

Several offices have been established in the universities in 15 provinces of the country to give foreign students consular assistance, the official added.

Alizadeh was speaking in the inauguration ceremony of consular services office in Hakim Sabzevari university in the northeastern city of Sabzevar hosting some 270 foreign students.

