Jan 7, 2020, 6:03 PM
Journalist ID: 1195
News Code: 83625125
1 Persons

Tags

Iranian universities host foreign students from 129 world countries

Iranian universities host foreign students from 129 world countries

Sabzevar, Jan 7, IRNA – General Director of Foreign Students' Affairs at the Iranian Ministry of Science, Research and Technology (MSRT) Abdol-Hamid Alizadeh said on Tuesday that over 40,000 foreign students from 129 countries study in the Iranian universities in different range of courses at varying levels.

Iran’s Sixth Development Plan has targeted a goal to increase number of overseas students to 1.8 percent of the whole student population, he said. 

He noted that foreign students constituted one percent of students population in Iran by the end of the previous academic year which will pave the path for admission of more international students.

Several offices have been established in the universities in 15 provinces of the country to give foreign students consular assistance, the official added.

Alizadeh was speaking in the inauguration ceremony of consular services office in Hakim Sabzevari university in the northeastern city of Sabzevar hosting some 270 foreign students.

9416**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 13 =