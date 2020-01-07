Zarif highlights US fear of truth

"Denying me a visa in violation of 1947 UNHQ Agreement pales in comparison to:

-Pompeo's threat to starve Iranians (crime against humanity)

-Trump's bluster about cultural heritage (a war crime)

-#EconomicTerrorism

-Cowardly assassination," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.



"But what are they really afraid of? The truth? he added.

Earlier, regarding the US' not issuing visa for him to participate in the UNSC meeting, Zarif said he was not interested to travel to New York in the current situation but it could have been a good chance to discuss the US crimes.

The Iranian foreign minister then said that of course, the government that uses state terrorism, economic terrorism, and threatens to commit war crimes and a crime against humanity does not care about the Headquarters Agreement with the UN.

