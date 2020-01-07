Envoy terms attacking cultural centers violation of int’l law

Reza Rahmani Movahed, in an interview with Japan's TBS network on Tuesday, added that since Trump announced the assassination of General Soleimani committed upon his order, this is state terrorism.

Commenting on the legal aspects of US criminal action the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani, the ambassador made said that Soleimani is the national hero and the international hero in the fight against ISIS and terrorism.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

