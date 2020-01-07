Police chief vows Americans to pay heavy price for assassinating Gen Soleimani

Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari said on Tuesday that today, honorable commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani is no longer among us. He was a full-fledged revolutionary, brave, powerful, strategist, unmatched, unique, compassionate, and sympathetic person.

He went on to say that Gen. Soleimani devoted his life to serving the people who achieved his wish to be a martyr.

"The United States itself is a state sponsor of terrorists, he said, adding that the US had once again shown that it had a terrorist nature.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

