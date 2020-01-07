Afghan people, officials pay tribute to General Soleimani

Chief Executive of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah attended the Iranian embassy in Kabul and extended condolences to the Iranian people and government on the occasion of General Qasem Soleimani’s martyrdom.

In Herat Province, former Minister of Water and Energy Mohammad Ismail Khan who was also a well-known Mujahideen leader showed up in the Iranian consulate along with hundreds of people and paid tribute to late General Soleimani.

Ismail Khan described Lieutenant General Soleimani as a "courageous and unique General" who helped Afghan Jihad and Resistance a lot and "stood with Afghan people during days of difficulty".

Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai who attended Tehran Dialogue Forum on Tuesday extended condolences to Iran on the martyrdom of "beloved Commander Qasem Soleimani".

In the last two days, hundreds of Afghan political leaders, religious scholars, university professors, ethnic leaders, businessmen, and former officials commemorated late General Soleimani.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish