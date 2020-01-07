MPs highlight retaliatory measures against US terrorism

The statement reads that undoubtedly, the US government's foolish act to assassinate Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani the Lord of Martyrs of Resistance, national hero and Commander of the Hearts, is an important and historic turning-point against the arrogance front, led by the US.

In fact, the US government officials attempted to undermine the resistance and increase their presence in the region.

They wanted to humiliate the Islamic Republic of Iran by assassinating one of Iran's top officials and accepting responsibility for this terrorist act, so we have no doubt that the level of the Islamic Republic of Iran's response to this terrorist act by the US criminal government is the determining long-term power balance in the regional and global levels, the statement noted.

The MPs went on to say that they as people's representatives in the parliament believe that there are a few options ahead for Iran first of which is the harsh revenge that you mentioned in your message on the Martyrdom of Lieutenant General Soleimani, which has become a popular demand of Iranians these days, our retaliatory response should be on an extent that the enemies won't dare act against "us in the future".

Second, hard revenge must be appropriate, direct, and militarily, and to be operational as soon as possible, certainly, the false hegemony of the US will collapse, and the US government officials will again realize with their whole spirit.

It also needs to focus on the US military withdrawal from West Asia in order to achieve this strategic goal with the help of the Resistance axis.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish