Zarif: Iran's steps reversible if EU does commitments

"We will continue with our peaceful nuclear program based on our needs," Zarif told reporters, adding, "That does not mean the end of the JCPOA."

He made the remarks while talking to reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing "Tehran Dialogue Forum" which is held with the participation of Omani Foreign Minister Yousef bin Alavi and former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai.

That means, "We have taken remedial measures, recognized under paragraph 36 of the JCPOA."

Saying that Iran doesn't want the other signatories of the JCPOA to compensate for America, he added that, though, the European ones have committed themselves in 11 steps.

Zarif said that according to the JCPOA, they have to make it known and effective that they have lifted the sanctions.

"Have they done anything? Have they taken a single step to show that the sanctions are lifted? Have done anything to punish anybody that has left Iran because of the sanctions?"

"Instead of making unnecessary noise," Europe has to, "implement their own commitments," let alone their 11 voluntary commitments, he said, adding, "They are not even capable of implementing the INSTEX."

Iran has told them in five letters that it has taken the steps, and they had directors and ministerial meetings with Iran, he said. He added that Iran has informed them that it has taken all measures within paragraph 36.

