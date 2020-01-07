Mahathir: Trump’s strike on Iranian general no different from Saudis’ murder of Khashoggi

He said in both incidents, Washington and Riyadh are guilty of immoral acts and warned that Soleimani’s killing would lead to an open escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

“So if you see an escalation in what is called terrorism, well, that may happen,” he told reporters after chairing a special committee on anti-terrorism here.

President Donald Trump has confirmed that he ordered Soleimani’s killing in a US drone strike in Baghdad on Friday.

Millions of mourners attended the funeral for Soleimani, widely respected by Iranians for his role in the eight-year war with neighboring Iraq. Iran has promised tough revenge.

Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident who was a columnist for The Washington Post, was murdered in October 2018 by Saudi agents believed to be dispatched by crown prince Mohammad bin Salman.

It was reported that his body was dismembered and disposed of.

Mahathir said like Soleimani, Khashoggi was also killed in a third country.

He said the killing showed a “powerful gentleman” could break international laws and the world could do nothing to stop him, in a reference to Trump.

“If anybody insults or says something that somebody doesn’t like, it is alright for that person from another country to send a drone, and perhaps have a shot at me,” said Mahathir.

