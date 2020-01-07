Instagram removes Majlis speaker’s post on Gen Soleimani

The speaker of Iran’s parliament Ali Larijani posted a note of condolence on Instagram regarding General Qassem Soleimani’s martyrdom, telling the US that Iranians will never compromise the blood of their heroes.

However, a few hours after users began commenting on the post, Instagram started to remove the photos and hashtags about General Soleimani and deleted Larijani’s posts.

Instagram also removed another post by Majlis speaker that depicted his meeting with Soleimani’s son.

Iranian Government spokesman Ali Rabiei on Monday lashed out at Instagram saying that the platform has blocked the voices of oppressed nations while the terrorists' voices reverberated on social networks.

In reaction to removing the posts and photos of General Qasem Soleimani, Rabiei tweeted that the blocking could be regarded as a nondemocratic move.

Lieutenant General Soleimani was the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force commander was assassinated by the US with the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and eight other military forces with record of fighting the Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq.

The Supreme Leader has called for proportionate military action against the US interests in response to heinous crime against Iranian Commander on a diplomatic mission to Baghdad.

General Soleimani, was involved in diplomatic contacts with the regional leaders and he was carrying a message to the Saudi leaders during a visit to Baghdad, according to the Iraqi prime minister.

