Guardian Council Spox: Trump must stand trial as war criminal

“Trump must be recognized as a war criminal and put on trial. He not only committed war crimes by assassinating senior officials of Iran and Iraq, but also violated distinguished rules and principles of international law,” lawyer Kadkhodaei wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

After assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, US President Donald Trump wrote in a series of tweets that if Iran makes a move to avenge the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani, the United States will "target 52 Iranian sites" and that some were "at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself."

Trump’s threats against Iran’s cultural sites caused widespread backlash from various international organizations and personalities including senior American politicians and diplomats from across the globe.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes and their fellow combatants, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars, were targeted and assassinated on Friday.

Pentagon admitted in a statement that the terrorist assassination was carried out at the direct order of US President Trump.

9416**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish