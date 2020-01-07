Iran designates Pentagon as terrorist organization

Iranian MPs on Tuesday discussed a three-urgency amendment to the bill on ‘'US Counter-measure" and designation of IRGC as foreign terrorist organization’ that allocated 200 million Euros to the Quds Force branch of IRGC.

The bill had previously designated US Central Command (Centcom) as terrorist organization, but today MPs added an amendment to the bill that widens the scope of the designation to include the entire US Department of Defense and affiliated entities.

Iranian parliament also designated all US commanders and US personnel involved in the assassination of the late Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani as terrorist.

Parliament speaker Ali Larijani said that 200 million Euros will be paid from the National Development Fund by the end of the current Iranian year (March 19, 2020).

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes and their fellow combatants, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars, were targeted and assassinated on Friday at the direct order of US President Donald Trump.

9416**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish