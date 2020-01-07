Oman endeavors to help restore stability in region

In their constant contacts with Oman, the US officials have claimed that they want de-escalation, Yusuf bin Alawi said in his speech to Tehran Dialogue Forum in the Iranian capital.

At his speech, the Omani foreign minister expressed condolence to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on martyrdom of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) senior commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated by the US forces on January 3.

Meanwhile, the Omani foreign minister appreciated Gen Soleimani for his valuable services during his lifetime.

Bin Alawi said that he is sure that Iran has been taking steps towards security, stressing Oman is Iran's partner and that cooperation between the two countries is fruitful.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and several other high-ranking dignitaries from the neighboring states attended the Tehran Dialogue Forum on January 6-7 to exchange views and explore practical ways out of the perilous situation dominated by the paradigm of aggression, extremism, and violence.

