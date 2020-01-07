Majlis earmarks €200 million to IRGC to counter US measures

Parliament speaker Ali Larijani said in the debate about the three-urgency bill called “Counter-measure against US” on Tuesday that 200 million Euros of additional budget will be allocated to the Quds Force branch of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps by the end of this Iranian year (March 19, 2020).

Larijani clarified that the fund will be paid from the National Development Fund with the authorization adopted by the parliament.

Members of Parliament voted 229-3 for the amendment; however, final ratification was deferred until the Guardian Council agreement with the disputed phrases of the legislation.

Article 1 of the bill ‘Counter-measure against US designation of IRGC as foreign terrorist organization’ designates US Central Command (Centcom) and the affiliated entities as terrorist organizations. The Law envisaged any support for the US forces in any form including intelligence, financial, technical, educational, service and logistical as terrorist action.

