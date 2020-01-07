Khorramshahr and Abadan welcome body of martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis

People will see off the body of the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) who was assassinated along with Iran's Lieutenant Qasem Soleiman to the border of Shalamcheh to Iraq.

General Soleimani, the commander of Quds Force of Iran's IRGC and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) were in separate cars at Baghdad airport when the US carried targeted airstrike to assassinate them on Friday morning.

Millions of Iranians all around the country took to the streets on Sunday and Monday to condemn the terror act of the US. They took to streets holding the pictures of the martyred General Soleimani and flags of Iran, chanting "Down with the US" and "Down with Israel".

The Supreme Leader has called for proportionate military action against the US interests in response to a heinous crime against the Iranian Commander on a diplomatic mission to Baghdad.

General Soleimani, was involved in diplomatic contacts with the regional leaders and was carrying a message to the Saudi leaders during a visit to Baghdad when he was assassinated, according to the Iraqi prime minister.

The body of Martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), arrived in Abadan on Tuesday morning through Abadan International Airport and was welcomed by local people and officials.

The body of martyr Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis is to be returned to Najaf in Iraq for burial in Wadi-us-Salaam cemetery.

