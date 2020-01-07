Kerman embraces body of Gen Soleimani as its heroic son

Thousands of the people from both the capital and other cities of Kerman province in the south of the country have already gathered in the main square of the city of Kerman to welcome the body of the slain General.

A funeral procession is currently underway for martyr Soleimani and then he will be laid at rest in a cemetery that already hosts a number of other martyrs. The Commander has asked for burial at the same place according to a written testament.

People are chanting slogans that echo their wrath towards the US and promise revenge from those who planned and carried out the assassination.

Millions of Iranians bade farewell and paid their last respect to Lieutenant General Soleimani, the hero of liberating the Middle East from the vice and wickedness of the US-made terror groups, including Daesh (ISIS) in the past days during ceremonies in the cities of Baghdad, Ahvaz, Mashhad, Tehran, and Qom.

General Soleimani, the commander of Quds Force of Iran's IRGC and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) were in separate cars at Baghdad airport when the US carried targeted airstrike to assassinate them on Friday morning.

Millions of Iranians all around the country took to the streets on Sunday and Monday to condemn the terror act of the US. They took to streets holding the pictures of the martyred General Soleimani and flags of Iran, chanting "Down with the US" and "Down with Israel".

The Supreme Leader has called for proportionate military action against the US interests in response to heinous crime against Iranian Commander on a diplomatic mission to Baghdad.

General Soleimani, was involved in diplomatic contacts with the regional leaders and he was carrying a message to the Saudi leaders during a visit to Baghdad, according to the Iraqi prime minister.

1424**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish