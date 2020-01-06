Russia stresses adherence to JCPOA

The statement also underlined the necessity for creating conditions for continuing implementation of the deal.

The decision made by Iran on January 5 to continue stopping nuclear commitments within JCPOA is as a result of outstanding differences regarding the deal which should be resolved by all the parties to it.

There is no other copy to save nuclear deal, the statement reiterated.

Russia believes that preserving the JCPOA and ensuring its sustainable implementation should be a top priority for all partners, the statement said, inviting all sides not to create additional tensions and uncertainties about the future of the deal which is a global achievement.

Iranian cabinet in a statement on Sunday announced the country's decision to take the final step to reduce commitments to the JCPOA.

The cabinet said Iran will observe no restrictions in operational areas, including enrichment capacities, enrichment percentage, the volume of enriched material as well as research.

The cabinet further stated in its statement that as the fifth step to reduce its commitments, Iran will abandon the last key restriction in the operation field put up in the JCPOA literally "the limitations in the number of centrifuges".

Thus, it added, Iran's nuclear program will not face any kind of restrictions in such areas and will go on solely according to the country's technical needs.

However, the cabinet stressed, Iran will continue cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as before.

