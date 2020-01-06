Zarif: Europe's lack of underestimating on regional developments, a grave strategic mistake

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman office, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs of the United Kingdom Dominic Raab and Germany Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in separate phone calls on Monday discussed the latest regional and international developments and Iran nuclear Deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

They also stressed the importance of preventing escalation of tensions in the region.

Zarif seriously criticized US and termed US administration responsible for any tensions and insecurity in the region especially after assassination of the Iranian top commander.

Condemning Europeans' impracticality in complying with their commitment under the nuclear deal, he said implementing commitments is the only way to stop this situation.

