Iraq's premier says Baghdad to decide on US’ withdrawal

The Prime Minister's press office said in a statement on Facebook that Abdul Mahdi said in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Baghdad Chiang Tau on Monday.

The US had cooperated in the fight against ISIS, but Baghdad would not engage in any conflict and would not accept that the country to turn to venue for foreign parties to settle their disputes, he said.

He also called China a strong and important partner for Iraq, and expressed the hope that Beijing would support Iraq in all international issues.

The Chinese ambassador to Iraq also emphasized that Beijing has always been and will remain a friend and partner of Baghdad, working to contribute to the reconstruction of Iraq, in addition to supporting the Iraqi government and nation.

Following the martyrdom of Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Deputy Director of the Iraqi Popular Forces Abu Mahdi Al - Muhandis, along with 8 others under the direct order of US President Donald Trump , the Iraqi parliament held a meeting yesterday (Sunday) and voted for withdrawal of all foreign forces including the US troops.

