Russia top commander condoles with Iran over Gen Soleimani's martyrdom

In his message to Chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Gerasimov slammed US terrorist act in Iraq as violation of international norms.

He also appreciated late Soleimani as a vigilant commander in the Middle East.

He praised General Soleimani's role in fighting against international terrorism.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

The Iraqi media said that the US helicopters targeted both cars.

