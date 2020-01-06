EU chief: Full implantation of JCPOA is of prime importance

"As ever we will rely on @iaeaorg verification," Borrell wrote in his Twitter account referring to Iran's announcement of its final step.

"Full implementation of #NuclearDeal by all is now more important than ever, for regional stability & global security," he added.

"I will continue working with all participants on way forward," EU top diplomat said.

"Had a phone call with @antonioguterres over the weekend to discuss current developments. #Libya #Iraq #Iran Multilateralism and a rules based global order, with the @UN

at its core remains the cornerstone of the EU’s foreign policy," he noted in a separate message.

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in a statement announced that it will report any development regarding Iran's final step.

“IAEA inspectors continue to carry out verification and monitoring activities in the country,” the statement reads.

“The IAEA will keep its member states informed of any developments in this regard in an appropriate time,” IAEA added.

