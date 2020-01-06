Russian Muslims protest against US over assassination of General Soleimani

The protesters mounted pictures of General Soleimani on their cars, according to an IRNA correspondent in Moscow on Monday.

Others had posted pictures of Trump in protest on their cars.

After arriving outside the US Embassy, ​​the protesters repeatedly horn in their cars.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

