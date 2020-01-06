Jan 6, 2020, 7:03 PM
Journalist ID: 2382
News Code: 83623683
1 Persons

Tags

Russian Muslims protest against US over assassination of General Soleimani

Russian Muslims protest against US over assassination of General Soleimani

Moscow, Jan 6, IRNA- A group of Russian Muslims in a symbolic move in their cars as they cross the front of the US Embassy in Moscow protest US terrorist act to assassinate Martyr General Qasem Soleimani and display their outrage at White House officials.

Download 12 MB

The protesters mounted pictures of General Soleimani on their cars, according to an IRNA correspondent in Moscow on Monday.

Others had posted pictures of Trump in protest on their cars.

After arriving outside the US Embassy, ​​the protesters repeatedly horn in their cars.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 6 =