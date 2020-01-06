Jan 6, 2020, 6:48 PM
MPs to respond to US terrorism with a three-urgency bill

Tehran, Jan 6, IRNA - Spokesman for the parliament’s presiding board Assadullah Abbasi said on Monday that Majlis representatives are preparing a three-urgency bill for Tuesday's public session in response to the recent US terrorist act claiming life of top IRGC commander.

Spokesman of parliament’s presiding board, Assadullah Abbasi said that in response to the recent terrorist and vicious US action in the assassination of Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani and his companions, a three-urgency bill is on the agenda in response to the demands of the revolutionary people.

He added that this bill is a response to the American adventurous act of assassinating Gen. Soleimani and his companion martyrs.

The recent US action is not only seen by the Iranian parliament, but also by most countries in the world, as state terrorism, and the approval of the three-urgency bill gives it legal legitimacy, he said. 

