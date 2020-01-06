Trump to witness outcome of his adventure, Iran says

Speaking on Monday about the US President's threats against Iran, Abbas Araghchi noted that the threat of the Iranian people is not new, and during the 40 years since the revolution, "we have grown stronger in the face of the American threat". This is a failed experience that Trump is trying again.

He emphasized that "we would continue to oppose US sanctions and threat policies, explaining that after every word and message they gave, they were immediately responded with the same force. Last night, when the US president repeatedly threatened to target areas in Iran, the Swiss ambassador was immediately summoned as a caretake of the US interests and notified on warnings that any attack on the Iranian soil would face a firm response.

